From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Four female students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), have been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Our correspondent gathered that the students were kidnapped at the university premises between 8:30 and 9 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Their names were given simply as Emmanuella Oraka, in a wrapper dress, Fola in yellow top, Susan in flower top and Ella in black top.

A senior staff member in the school, who preferred to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak, confirmed the incident.

The source said the students were going to read that night when they were kidnapped between their hostels and the reading point at the North Core area of the school campus.

Meanwhile, the news of their kidnapping immediately sparked wild protests from the students, who marched around the school with tree branches in their hands, demanding immediate action from the school authorities.

The students, in a video clip making the rounds on social media, were heard chanting, “No security, no security.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benue State Command, CSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She, however, stated that only two students were kidnapped.

At the time of filing this report, there is no official statement from the institution as the Vice Chancellor and the PRO promised to get back with details.