The cause of the recent explosions which rocked the Giwa army barracks in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday has been revealed.

Daily Sun reported that the army barracks armoury was rocked by a series of explosions, causing widespread panic among residents who fled for safety.

Sharing an update following the incident, the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Reuben Kovangiya, disclosed that it was caused by excessive heat amid sweltering temperatures.

Kovangiya added that the collaborative efforts of the Borno State fire service and other security agencies’ fire units curtailed further damage.

He also advised members of the public to ignore rumours of an attack within the Maiduguri metropolitan council and to remain calm.

“The Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Maiduguri, wishes to inform the general public of an incident involving the explosion of ordnance in one of our ammunition storage facilities located in Giwa Barracks,” the statement reads.

“The explosion was due to the current high temperatures in Maiduguri, which led to the explosion of some munitions.

“The situation has, however, been brought under control with the combined efforts of the Borno State Fire Service Department and other fire trucks from security agencies.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have been deployed to protect the public and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation,” the statement reads.