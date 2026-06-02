From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

​Barely 48 hours after the former Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Mathias Byuan, emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Benue State, the party has unveiled Mrs Juliana Obetta as his running mate for the 2027 election.

Byuan, who emerged by affirmation last Saturday, was presented alongside his deputy on Monday at the state party secretariat in Makurdi by the federal lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Peter Agbese.

​Speaking shortly after his presentation, Byuan stated that the Benue people had affirmed him to take over from Governor Hyacinth Alia and govern the state.

He appealed to the electorate to turn out in large numbers on election day to support the party, pledging that his administration would transition Benue from a civil service state into a viable industrial state.

​Byuan claimed that although President Bola Tinubu had allocated significant funds to Benue State, there was nothing on the ground to show for it.

He promised to be a community governor who would ensure that state resources are spent locally to generate employment for the youth, rather than taking the money to Abuja.

​He further pledged that 60 per cent of schools in Benue would offer free education to alleviate the financial pressure on parents.

Regarding his choice of running mate, Byuan explained that after wide consultations, the party selected Mrs Obetta, whom he described as a rural politician, to ensure that women have a fair share and a distinct voice in the state.

​In her acceptance speech, Obetta described her nomination as a victory for Benue women, noting that women constitute over 80 per cent of the voting capacity in the state.

She lamented that women are often sidelined by men after elections and praised the Labour Party for breaking the trend by recognizing the female folk.

​Mrs Obetta, who previously served as the first elected female chairman of the Okpokwu Local Government Council from 2012 to 2014, pledged to work with the incoming First Lady to achieve the 35 per cent affirmative action women desire.

The State Chairman of the Labour Party, William Okefe, commended the national leadership under Senator Nenadi Usman, expressing confidence that a Byuan administration would transform Benue State.