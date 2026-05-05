Ben Odunzeh visits NDC National Leader, Seriake Dickson, pledges support to party leadership

A prominent political figure and stakeholder in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Uche Ben Odunzeh has paid a courtesy visit to the party’s National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, reaffirming his loyalty and commitment to the party’s leadership and vision, across board.

The visit, which took place in a cordial and strategic atmosphere, could be described as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen unity and reinforce collaboration among key figures within the party.

Odunzeh used the opportunity to commend Senator Dickson’s leadership style, highlighting his experience, consistency, and dedication to democratic ideals throughout his political history.

Speaking during the meeting, Odunzeh, who is the most rallied Senatorial aspirant for Imo West in the 2027 election expressed his unwavering support for the party’s growth.

He emphasized the importance of cohesion within party ranks, noting that collective effort remains essential for achieving long-term political success and maintaining relevance in the evolving political landscape.

“I am here to reaffirm my commitment to the leadership of our great party and to pledge my full support to the vision being championed by our National Leader. I have visited our national Chairman and assured of my cooperation, and here today I come to pay homage to whom honour is due,” Odunzeh stated.

He continued, “Unity and loyalty are critical at this stage, and I believe strongly in the path we are on.”

Hon. Odunzeh informed that the caliber of persons in NDC is enough to move mountains in unity and peace, even as he assured of doing his quota in Imo State and Orlu zone at large.

“My numerous supporters and fans have already started in massively getting enrolled into the party”, said Odunzeh.

In response, Seriake Dickson welcomed the visit and commended Odunzeh for his show of solidarity. He reiterated the need for continued dialogue, inclusiveness, and strategic engagement among party members to strengthen the NDC’s position ahead of future political activities.

Dickson also urged party stakeholders to remain focused and committed, stressing that internal harmony and shared purpose would be key to navigating upcoming challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders expressing optimism about the future of the party and the prospects of deeper collaboration among its members.