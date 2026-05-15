Beckham makes history, becomes first British billionaire sportsman

By Lawrence Agbo

Football icon David Beckham has entered Britain’s billionaire league, becoming the country’s first sportsman to reach that milestone, according to the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.

The former Manchester United star and his wife, Victoria Beckham, now boast a combined fortune of £1.185 billion ($1.583 billion), securing their place among the UK’s richest sporting personalities.

Their wealth places them second on the sports-rich list, behind only the family of former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone, whose net worth is estimated at £2 billion.

A significant part of Beckham’s fortune comes from his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF, currently valued as Major League Soccer’s most expensive club at around £1.07 billion.

Since retiring from professional football in 2013, Beckham has also expanded his earnings through major endorsement deals and ambassador roles with global brands like Adidas and Hugo Boss.

The 51-year-old enjoyed a decorated playing career, captaining England and winning major honours with Manchester United, including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. He also played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victoria Beckham’s share of the family fortune largely comes from her successful fashion brand, after first becoming famous as a member of legendary pop group Spice Girls.

Among other athletes on the list, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton ranked fifth with £435 million, while Masters champion Rory McIlroy placed seventh with £325 million.

Boxer Anthony Joshua came eighth with £240 million, followed by rival Tyson Fury in ninth place on £162 million.

England striker Harry Kane and retired tennis star Andy Murray shared 10th place, with both valued at £110 million.

Meanwhile, Jim Ratcliffe saw his fortune fall by £1.85 billion to £15.194 billion, while boxing promoters Barry Hearn and Eddie Hearn crossed the billionaire mark with a combined wealth of £1.035 billion.