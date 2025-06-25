By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia said the killing of two Kano indigenes, Barhama Suleiman and Jamilu Ahmad, in the state is barbaric and unacceptable.

The governor condemned the killing, which occurred in Agan settlement in Makurdi, in a Tuesday statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The governor said he is deeply saddened by the deaths of two men identified as indigenes of Kano state who were travelling through the state but were brutally attacked and murdered by criminals.

Alia declared that the perpetrators must be fished out and brought to justice with immediate effect.

“To this end, already, five criminals have been swiftly apprehended in Makurdi by the police command in the state over this incident following the Governor’s earlier directives to the Commissioner of Police and other relevant security operatives to ensure that criminals who committed the heinous crime are arrested,” the statement reads in part.

He added, “Benue people are known for their hospitality and peaceful disposition. We cannot allow some criminal elements to tarnish our image and create a contrary image for our people. These criminals MUST be fished out immediately and made to face the full wrath of the law”.

The governor extended his condolences to his Kano state counterpart, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, over the tragic and regrettable loss of two of his indigenes.

According to the statement, the two governors spoke closely earlier in the day over the unfortunate incident.

Alia appealed for calm and assured the people of Kano State that justice would be served.