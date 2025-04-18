From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has said that Tony Aziegbemi remains the chairman of its Caretaker Community in Edo State.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to disregard any other claim to the contrary.

The opposition said the clarification became necessary following alleged misrepresentation regarding the leadership of its Edo State chapter.

“For emphasis and avoidance of doubt, the NWC states that the Edo State Chapter of the PDP is under the leadership of Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee.

“For clarity, the NWC at its meeting on February 6, 2025 and pursuant to its powers under the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) constituted the Tony Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for a period of 90 days effective from February 6, 2025.

“Party members, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the media and the public should, therefore, disregard any contrary claim on the leadership of the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“The NWC commends the leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our party in Edo State for working harmoniously with the Aziegbemi-led Caretaker Committee in ensuring the stability and continuing success of the PDP in the State,” the party said.