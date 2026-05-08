Atiku’s anointed guber candidate not threat to me — APC’s Mustapha Salihu

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The immediate past National Vice Chairman (North East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Adamawa state governorship aspirant, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, has dismissed the possibility of Atiku Abubakar’s anointed candidate posing any form of threat to his ambition of emerging victorious in next year’s general elections.

Mustapha said that though he will not disclose his political strategy, he is however very certain that the candidates of other political parties will not constitute any serious challenge to him.

He spoke to newsmen after submitting his APC expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja, emphasising that he is very sure of his victory.

“Yes, I am going to contest against whoever Atiku may anoint as the candidate of his party and candidates of other opposition parties but you know, political strategies are not laid out in the pages of newspapers or television screens. I want to tell you that we are not scared of any candidate,” Mustapha said.

On how certain he is to pick the ticket, he said: “In the game of politics, there is nothing like being sure or not. It is a game of luck, and luck, as defined by most scholars, is when preparation meets opportunity. I am prepared, and I have the opportunity to run.

“By the grace of God, luck is on my side. I am very optimistic that God’s willing, by His support and the support of the people of Adamawa State, I will claim this ticket,” he said.

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Asked if he is an anointed aspirant, he replied: “Well, I don’t know that, I think you will ask the leaders.”

He also spoke on the mode of primary, noting: “We are prepared for both direct primary and consensus option. We are ready.”

Mustapha enumerating what he is bringing on board, if privileged to win the ticket, explaining: “What I am going to bring on board, first of all, is continuity. Because our governor has done wonderfully well. All of us know Adamawa State, in the last seven years, has been transformed.

“A lot of projects cannot be achieved within eight years. There are some projects that are landmark, that can take 15, 18, 19, 20 years to achieve. These are the kind of legacy projects we are going to continue and ensure we achieve.

“We are going to broaden lines between tribes, religions, to ensure that we work as one people because without unity, the progress is always very slow.

“We are going to achieve unity and ensure that we speed the progress and build on what the governor has done already,” he said.