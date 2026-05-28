Atiku won because party members wanted him — Fabiyi

By Lawrence Agbo

A member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Oladimeji Fabiyi, has defended the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate, insisting that delegates freely chose him through a transparent process.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Fabiyi said the outcome of the ADC presidential primary reflected the will of party members and followed the party’s established guidelines.

“I just felt the process will draw the best candidate, and that was exactly what the process did,” he said.

According to him, the ADC primary election was conducted in line with the rules agreed upon by party stakeholders before the exercise.

“The election, the guidelines of the party talked about how the process should go,” Fabiyi stated.

He maintained that Atiku’s victory was a direct result of support from party members across the country.

“The party members decided who they wanted, and that produced Atiku Abubakar,” he added.

Fabiyi’s remarks come amid reactions trailing Atiku’s emergence as the ADC presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.