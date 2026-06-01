Atiku speaks on visit to Hayatu-Deen, pledges opposition unity

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained the reason behind his recent visit to fellow presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, saying the meeting focused on discussions around the state of the nation and efforts to reposition their party ahead of future political engagements.

Atiku disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Sunday, following a visit to Hayatu-Deen at his residence in Lagos.

According to him, the engagement was frank and productive, with both leaders agreeing on the need for closer collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s political and governance challenges.

“Earlier today, I visited my brother and fellow aspirant in the ADC presidential primaries, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, at his residence in Lagos. Our discussions on the state of our nation and party were frank and productive,” Atiku stated.

He added that both men resolved to work together toward what he described as the task of rebuilding Nigeria for the benefit of citizens.

“We resolved to work together in the challenging task of reclaiming and rebuilding our beloved country for the greater good of our people,” he said.

The meeting comes amid ongoing consultations and realignments within the opposition camp ahead of future elections, as key political figures intensify engagements across the country.

Atiku and Hayatu-Deen are both prominent figures within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), as the party positions itself for upcoming political contests.