By Seyi Babalola

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by DSS agents.

Atiku condemned the behavior and demanded a complete and comprehensive inquiry.

This comes as the former Vice President asked President Bola Tinubu to focus on getting Nigeria “out of the mess he plunged the country into” rather than participating in state affairs.

Daily Sun reported that the operatives of the DSS, and the Nigeria Police, on Monday, took over the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The development followed a leadership crisis in the State Assembly.

Reacting to the development, Atiku in a statement on his Facebook page on Monday said it is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

According to the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy.

He said: “The viral video of armed security operatives invading the Lagos State House of Assembly is utterly reprehensible and stands condemned. It must be subjected to a full and thorough investigation.

“It is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

“It is appalling that it is those who claimed to have fought for democracy that decided to sanction this crass desecration of the state’s foremost legislative body, and by so doing, putting our hard-earned democracy in jeopardy.

“This act is an attack on the sanctity of democracy and a landmark of indignity to the Nigerian electorate, especially the people of Lagos.

“Whatever may have caused the leadership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly is an undercurrent that is not abnormal in a system of democracy.

“The purported invitation of armed security operatives for a conflict resolution in a parliament is an anathema that should be frowned upon and interrogated with all sense of urgency.

“Tinubu should focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in the state matters.”