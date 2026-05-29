APC senatorial candidate upbeat party will take over Abia in 2027

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Abia Central, Hon. Emeka Atuma, has expressed confidence the party would win the state in the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Umuahia, Atuma said his optimism was hinged on the fact that many experienced and election-winning politicians had joined the APC in Abia State, making the party stronger ahead of the 2027 elections.

The candidate for Abia Central Senatorial District said the APC in Abia State is now more united and formidable ahead of the 2027 general elections. Atuma described the current atmosphere within the party as the best since APC was formed in the state in 2015.

“The party successfully conducted peaceful congresses and transparent primaries, allowing aspirants to test their popularity through democratic processes,” he said.

The former federal lawmaker acknowledged that disagreements and grievances are natural after party primaries, but stressed that APC leaders were already putting reconciliation mechanisms in place.

He announced the formation of a reconciliation committee to unite aggrieved members and strengthen party cohesion.

Atuma maintained that there were no enemies within the APC, describing fellow aspirants as “contemporaries” who would continue working together for the party’s success.