From Okey Sampson, Umuahia
The member representing Obingwa-West State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Erondu Uchenna Erondu (Jnr), has vowed to unseat Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe. He has declared his intention to contest the Abia South senatorial district seat in 2027 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), promising effective representation.
Making his intention known during consultative meetings with party executives and stakeholders in Obingwa, Aba North, and Aba South Local Government Areas (LGAs), the lawmaker said his senatorial ambition was driven by a desire to provide effective representation and attract meaningful development to Abia South.
He identified education as a key priority, promising to facilitate the establishment of a government-owned university in the district.
Erondu Jnr lamented the absence of such an institution in Abia South, noting that it has limited access to higher education for many young people.
He expressed concern over stalled initiatives, including the proposed upgrade of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, to a university, as well as the transformation of Abia Polytechnic—now Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic—which he said has yet to yield tangible results.
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He further promised to establish skills acquisition centres for women and the youth to promote wealth creation, empower young people, and curb youth restiveness.
“I have lived a life of service and I am born to serve. I am always fulfilled when I see people happy. At times, I go as far as borrowing to assist people and solve their problems.”
He highlighted his empowerment initiatives, stating that he has built 43 houses for indigent families, constructed several Council halls for communities, and distributed hundreds of motorcycles, tricycles, and vehicles, among other support items, to improve the livelihoods of his constituents.
He urged party leaders and stakeholders to support his aspiration, assuring them that the welfare and interests of the people would remain central to his legislative agenda.
Recall that APC and PDP stakeholders in the area, led by the former Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chiefs Don Ubani and Godwin Nnamdi, had earlier called on the lawmaker to contest the Abia South senatorial seat.
They decried nearly two decades of ineffective representation and stressed the need for a vibrant and youthful leader like Erondu Jnr, who is under 50, to reposition the district.