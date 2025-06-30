From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governorship candidate, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has dismissed allegation circulating on social media that Governor Dauda Lawal borrowed ₦34 billion to execute projects in Zamfara State, saying no loan was obtained from the bank as the governor had repeatedly said.

He said the allegation of obtaining ₦34 billion loan by opposition politicians in the state was a figment of their fertile imaginations aimed at distracting Governor Lawal from fulfilling his rescue mission agenda of total transformation of Zamfara State.

Shinkafi lauded Governor Lawal’s massive and impressive infrastructural development that has set the state on the part of economic growth and prosperity.

According to him, Gusau now looks like a state capital, a departure from its rural features since it was created by General Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime on 1st October 1996.

“The construction and rehabilitation of township roads along with the Gusau International Cargo Airport nearing completion have turned Zamfara State from an agricultural to a commercial hub of the North West region in barely two years of the Dauda Lawal’s administration.

“The simultaneous development of the state capital, Gusau and the 14 Local Government Areas turning the entire Zamfara State to a project site is a testament to progressive, visionary, purposeful and resourceful leadership. It is democracy in action.

“Citizens have started reaping the fruits of democracy with improved healthcare – the upgrade of all the government owned general hospitals in Zamfara State with state of art equipment, reform of the civil service, construction and furnishings of 500 schools, payment of NECO, WAEC and NABTEB examination fees for students.

“Also, there has been an upgrade of the State University and acquisition of Islamic University at Shinkafi in Shinkafi Local Government area constructed by a former governor of Sokoto State Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa in the North West, construction and rehabilitation of markets, motor parks and purchase of 50 buses for Zamfara State Transport Authority to ease inter state transportation, construction of Emir Palaces across the Emirates in the state, procurement of 200 vehicles for security agencies to effectively fight criminal elements etc.

“Indeed, Zamfara State has never had it so good, an eloquent testimony of pragmatic, innovative and compassionate leadership aimed at touching lives,” he said

Recalled that while commissioning some projects implemented by Governor Dauda Lawal recently, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was amazed and paid glowing tributes to him as an exemplary leader.

“The governor invited me to the commissioning of these projects, though I am from an opposition party, All Progressives Congress. Good governance is beyond partisan politics, the interest of the state supersedes parochial political considerations.

“Accordingly, I urge political gladiators in the state to support Governor Lawal in his unwavering commitment to fostering peace, unity, development and prosperity. It is time to build a better Zamfara State.

“From his achievements so far and in the interest of justice, equity and unity, the 2027 governorship slot again should go to Zamfara Central Senatorial District where Lawal hails from to enable him to complete his two terms in office, being the first governor from the zone since the inception of the current democracy in 1999. I endorse him accordingly.

“No doubt, with improved security, resumption of farming, commercial activities, studies in areas once affected by bandit attacks, social amenities and infrastructural development, Zamfara State is on the right path to greatness and prosperity.

The good people of Zamfara State now have the leader they craved for and deserve,” he added.