Anambra sets N50m permit fee for 2027 presidential campaigns

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency (ANSAA) has announced guidelines for out-of-home promotions and visual campaign activities for political parties and candidates participating in the 2027 general elections in the state.

The Assistant General Manager of ANSAA, Engr Chika Ngobili, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Awka on behalf of the management of the agency, said the guidelines were aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly, safe and lawful campaign environment across the state ahead of the elections.

He announced that the approved permit fees were N50 million for presidential candidates, N20 million for senatorial candidates and N5 million for House of Representatives candidates.

“Others included N1.5 million for State House of Assembly candidates, N2.5 million for local government chairmanship candidates and N100,000 for councillorship candidates.

“The law that established ANSAA on Sept. 16, 2010, empowered the agency to regulate outdoor advertising structures, issue permits and licences, ensure environmental aesthetics and protect public infrastructure,” he added.

While commending political parties and aspirants for the peaceful conduct of their internal processes, Ngobili urged them to sustain the atmosphere of peace, maturity and orderliness throughout the campaign period and elections.

According to him, all political parties and candidates must obtain campaign permits from ANSAA before commencing any out-of-home promotional activities.

“These permits will cover campaign activities involving posters, public address systems, branded vehicles, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps, street storms, campaign booths, rallies and other outdoor promotional materials.

“The purpose of the permit is to ensure orderliness, prevent visual pollution, protect public infrastructure, maintain professional standards and guarantee fairness and equal access to advertising spaces across the state,” he said.

Ngobili also directed that all campaign materials intended for outdoor display must be vetted and approved by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) before deployment.

He warned against the destruction, removal or defacing of campaign materials belonging to opponents, describing such acts as unlawful and contrary to democratic principles.

The ANSAA official further stated that no political party, candidate or support group was permitted to erect billboards or advertisement structures except through duly registered and licensed advertising practitioners recognised by ARCON and authorised by ANSAA.

He advised political parties and candidates to avoid the indiscriminate pasting of posters on public buildings, road signs, bridges, flyovers, drainage channels, public monuments, utility installations, schools and hospitals.

Ngobili said ANSAA enforcement teams would monitor compliance throughout the campaign period and sanction violators in accordance with the laws of Anambra State.

He urged candidates, political parties and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly, stressing that they should not treat elections as a “do-or-die affair”.

Ngobili also called on media practitioners to support the agency in ensuring a peaceful and professional campaign environment across the state.