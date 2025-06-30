From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Over 500 Master of Ceremonies (MCs) and comedians from all 21 local government areas of Anambra State have declared their support for Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s second term in office.

At an event held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, organised by the Anambra State Chapter of the Talk Service Providers of Nigeria (TSPN), described as one of the largest mobilisations of the entertainment and event-hosting industry in recent political history within the state, the group praised Soludo’s governance initiatives.

Mr Shedrack Nnanna, the TSPN State Convener and Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Events, said the governor’s inclusive leadership and strategic support for the creative and events industries have been highly encouraging.

“The entertainment and event-hosting sector in Anambra has experienced unprecedented recognition and growth under Governor Soludo’s administration,” Nnanna stated. “We are proud to stand behind a leader who genuinely engages grassroots professionals and empowers young people.”

Chief Christopher Ndubuisi (Ikenga Umuawulu), Chairman of the Occasion, represented by Hon. Leo Nwuba, applauded Governor Soludo’s accomplishments and urged TSPN members to continue embodying the administration’s values and vision as ambassadors.

The keynote lecture, themed “Event Anchoring in a Developing Economy,” was delivered by Professor Chike Okoye, former Head of the English Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University. Professor Okoye underscored the importance of professional standards within the industry and commended Governor Soludo’s investments in youth empowerment, infrastructure, and security.

Representing Governor Soludo, Deputy Governor Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming endorsement.

“We are deeply honoured by this endorsement,” Dr Ibezim remarked. “It is not merely support but a call to action to do even more for our people. We encourage entertainers and MCs to be vocal ambassadors of the Solution Government as we approach the 2025 elections.”

In his closing remarks, Hon. Mmaduabuchi Onwumelu, Chairman of the 2025 TSPN Committee, lauded Governor Soludo’s proactive governance and highlighted the vital role entertainers play in civic education and community development.