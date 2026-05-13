Anambra Assembly confirms Soludo’s 18 commissioners

Receives more nominees from governor

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State House of Assembly has confirmed the 18 commissioner nominees earlier sent to the House by Governor Chukwuma Soludo on May 4, 2026.

The list comprised second-term appointees such as the former Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, to oversee Information and Value Reformation; former Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike; and Commissioner for Lands, Prof Offonze Amuchiazu, SAN.

The others confirmed during plenary on Wednesday are Chief Ugoji Amedu for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, and Dr Clem Aguiyi for Environment.

Others include: Agriculture — Dr Ben Chuks Odoemena; Budget and Economic Planning — Mr Chukwukadibia Okoye; Education — Dr Ekene Ogugua; Finance — Mr Izuchukwu M. Okafor.

Justice and Attorney-General — Barr. Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN; Local Government and Community Affairs — Barr. Vin Ezeaka; Petroleum and Mineral Resources — Prof. Charles Ofoegbu.

Physical Planning and Urban Development — Barr. Chijioke Oseloka Ojukwu; Power — Engr. Casmir Chinenye Agummadu; Works and Infrastructure — Arc. Okey Ezeobi; Transport — Hon. Eddy Ibuzo; Women Affairs and Social Development — Mrs Esther Chinyere Onyekesi; and Youth Development and Sports — Mr Patrick Agha Mba.

They were confirmed at exactly 3.38pm by the lawmakers, following the report presented by the screening committee, led by Hon. Noble Igwe (Ogbaru 1 Constituency).

Before discharging the new commissioners from the plenary, the Speaker, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, charged them to be prudent in the discharge of their duties.

“If Anambra will be a destination, I want all of us to work together. It is a new beginning from today in the state. Leadership is a responsibility, as you assume office, it exists on the table.

“Every decision you make, you must answer the question, how does it improve the lives of the people? You have to always make yourselves accessible to the people,” Udeze said.

Responding on behalf of the other commissioners, Dr Law Mefor thanked the lawmakers and commended the governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, for finding them worthy of the positions.

He assured that they would not disappoint the people of the state in their new positions.

Meanwhile, Prof Soludo has sent a second batch of nominees to the Assembly for confirmation.

The additional commissioner nominees are Arc. Henry Arinze – Commissioner-designate for Housing; Mr Nonso Chukwuma Ebonwu – Commissioner-designate for Commerce; and Dr Ezeaka Augustine Uwaeme – Executive Secretary, Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA).