From Kenneth Udeh, Awka

With the November 8, 2025 governorship election drawing closer, the political landscape in Anambra appears to be shifting rapidly in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma), and his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom) the Sun gathered.

From billionaire endorsements to mass defections, high-powered strategy sessions, and community-driven donations, Ukachukwu’s campaign has continued to gather momentum across the state, igniting hopes of a new era of purposeful leadership.

Billionaires Back Ikukuoma

In a show of solidarity, the influential “Anambra 50 Billionaires” group, led by its Leader known as Mighty Mighty from Umuchu recently paid a courtesy visit to Ukachukwu at his Osumenyi country home.

The group, which has mentored young Ndi Anambra in business for over two decades, pledged their full support to the APC candidate, describing him as a proven entrepreneur with the vision to restore Anambra as Nigeria’s foremost trading hub.

“You rose from nothing to become a global business icon. Anambra needs an established entrepreneur like you to reposition our state,” the group told Ukachukwu.

Responding, Ukachukwu emphasized that his government would prioritize opportunities for young people.

“The apprenticeship system handed down to us after the war in 1970 made us billionaires. My government will give young Anambrarians those same opportunities to build wealth,” he said.

On Tuesday, Ukachukwu and Ekwunife convened a high-powered APC stakeholders meeting at Radisson Onyx Hotel, Awka. Delegates from all 21 local governments attended the session, which reviewed lessons from the August 16 senatorial bye-election and approved campaign structures down to the ward and polling unit levels.

“We have risen above past obstacles and put mechanisms in place to prevent irregularities in future elections,” Ukachukwu assured.

State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, charged members to demonstrate loyalty through grassroots mobilization, insisting, “APC has come to stay in Anambra. The era of half-hearted commitment is over.”

The meeting was attended by prominent stakeholders including former Speaker Rita Mmaduagwu, Hon. Dozie Ikedife Jnr., Dr. Obinna Uzor, and Hon. JohnBosco Onunkwo.

Lawmakers Dump APGA for APC

In what political pundits describe as a major blow to the incumbent Governor and candidate of the State’s ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ) Chukwuma Soludo, two sitting members of the State House of Assembly Hon. Paul Obu (Orumba North) and Hon. Pat Okafor (Onitsha North II) announced their defection APGA to APC, citing Governor ’s “failed promises and tyrannical governance style.”

They were joined by ADC senatorial candidate Chief Don Amangbo of Ihiala.

Welcoming them, Ukachukwu declared:

“This is not just defection, it is a rescue mission. The November 8 election will be a referendum against failure.”

Sources within the APC revealed that at least 10 more lawmakers are preparing to cross over in the coming weeks, fueling speculation of a major political realignment ahead of the polls.

Osumenyi Elites Donate Vehicles, Diaspora Groups Pledge Support

As the yearnings from Ndi Anambra for a transformative change continue to grow, Ukachukwu’s hometown of Osumenyi has stepped up its backing. On September 6, the Osumenyi Elites, led by Chief Francis Umeh, presented two branded Sienna vehicles in support of the Ukachukwu/Ekwunife joint ticket.

The gesture, hailed as both strategic and symbolic, was described as proof of the community’s determination to play a decisive role in the unfolding movement.

“We are supporting Prince Ukachukwu not just because he is our son, but because he is the best and most qualified candidate for this election. This gesture is only the beginning. We are solidly behind him and we pray for his resounding victory,” Umeh declared.

He reminded supporters that the Ukachukwu project is a collective responsibility, urging them to cast their votes and mobilize others. “What you have presented today is wonderful. It is the beginning of unity and togetherness that will carry us to victory in November,” he added.

Visibly moved, Ukachukwu described the donation as a profound moment in his political journey.

“This project is not mine alone; it belongs to the people,” he said, pledging transformational leadership to institutionalize the reforms and development models he pioneered in business.

His brothers, Princes Linus and Elias Ukachukwu, also rallied the crowd, stressing that Osumenyi must lead the way in delivering victory for their son.

“November 8 must be the day Ndi Anambra unite to usher in a new era of transformation,” Linus declared. Elias added that Ukachukwu’s governorship ambition transcends Osumenyi: “He will not be governor for Osumenyi alone but for the entire Anambra State.”

The event also drew diaspora groups, including the Ikemba Front (Lagos Branch), whose members pledged to return home en masse to vote, and the Ikukuoma Youth Movement (Lagos Chapter), which reaffirmed its loyalty. “With your encouragement and support, I know we will achieve far more than I could ever accomplish on my own,” Ukachukwu assured.

A Campaign of Momentum

From billionaire endorsements and strategic stakeholder consolidation to high-profile defections and grassroots mobilization, the Ukachukwu/Ekwunife ticket is gathering unprecedented momentum.

With barely two months to the election, political observers say the APC is positioning itself as the strongest challenger to Soludo’s APGA, while supporters insist that November 8 will mark the dawn of revolutionary leadership in Anambra.