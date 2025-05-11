From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Amid President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State, Chief Jude Nwankwo, a prominent market leader known as Jollity, has advised All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters to abandon their ambitions of capturing the state’s government house in Agu Awka.

Nwankwo, President General of the Building Material International Market Association, Ogidi, and Patron of the Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), predicted an unhindered victory for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Nwankwo emphasised that Anambra residents are satisfied with Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s progressive leadership under APGA. “Soludo has entrenched the progressive ideology of APGA and heightened the image of Anambra as the Light of the Nation with a superlative performance,” he said, citing achievements in security, infrastructure, road dualisation, youth empowerment, free education, and free antenatal services.

Nwankwo asserted that Soludo’s second term is assured due to widespread development, including projects commissioned by President Tinubu in the state capital. “What I am saying is that the second term of incumbent Governor Soludo is not just well deserved but also rest assured because… it is very clear that oppositions have no chance to smell the government house because they cannot defeat APGA in the forthcoming election,” he said. He urged APC faithful to “quash their dream of taking over power because it’s not possible to defeat APGA.”

He expressed confidence that traders, a dominant group in Anambra, will overwhelmingly support APGA.

“We are the beneficiaries of good roads, our children are beneficiaries of youth empowerment, free education, our wives are beneficiaries of free antenatal service as well as employment of teachers and medical personnel in the health sector among other things,” Nwankwo said, noting the benefits traders have received under Soludo’s administration.