AMVCA 2026: Soso, Kanaga clinch best digital content creator award

By Seyi Babalola

Sophia Chisom, also known as Soso, and Emmanuel Kanaga won the Best Digital Content Creator award at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The duo was recognised for their initiative, Leave to Live, a socially conscious production that addresses issues of abuse and violence.

Soso and Kanaga beat other nominees in the category, including Luxury Koko by Taaoma, The Marriage List by Destiny Ogie Osarewinda, The Rate Race by Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo, August Meeting Election by Steve Chuks, and Did I Just Hear Muah by Akwaman.

Their success is a significant accomplishment for the duo, whose creative storytelling has earned them a reputation for leveraging entertainment to confront crucial social concerns.

Africa Magic organises the AMVCA every year to recognise excellence in film, television, and digital entertainment from across Africa.

The 2026 edition, held on Saturday, recognised some of the continent’s most exceptional talent in the entertainment industry.