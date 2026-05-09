AMVCA 2026: Soso, Kanaga clinch best digital content creator award

09 May 2026 9:26 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
AMVCA 2026: Soso, Kanaga clinch best digital content creator award
Enugu State

By Seyi Babalola

Sophia Chisom, also known as Soso, and Emmanuel Kanaga won the Best Digital Content Creator award at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The duo was recognised for their initiative, Leave to Live, a socially conscious production that addresses issues of abuse and violence.

Soso and Kanaga beat other nominees in the category, including Luxury Koko by Taaoma, The Marriage List by Destiny Ogie Osarewinda, The Rate Race by Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo, August Meeting Election by Steve Chuks, and Did I Just Hear Muah by Akwaman.

Other News

Their success is a significant accomplishment for the duo, whose creative storytelling has earned them a reputation for leveraging entertainment to confront crucial social concerns.

Africa Magic organises the AMVCA every year to recognise excellence in film, television, and digital entertainment from across Africa.

The 2026 edition, held on Saturday, recognised some of the continent’s most exceptional talent in the entertainment industry.

Tags:

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians can now earn as much as $15,000-$25,000 with premium domains. You decide if you want payment in Naira or US Dollars. Be sure to ask for evidence and proof of people benefitting daily from this. CLICK HERE TO START

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Enugu State

Latest News

Related News