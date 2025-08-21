From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, said the mining sector represents one of the most exciting investment destinations on the African continent.

Dr Alake stated this at a news conference ahead of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja with the theme “Nigerian Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance”.

The minister, who was represented by the permanent secretary, Faruk Yusuf-Yabo, said the ministry will ensure that mining contributes meaningfully to the nation’s GDP, job creation, and community development, and embed global best practices in environmental and social governance.

He added that the ministry is set to review the past decade of progress, set the tone for the future, and reaffirm Nigeria’s place in the global mining community.

“I therefore invite all stakeholders, local and international, to participate fully in this landmark 10th edition. The decade ahead is not just about mineral potential and opportunities but about decisive action and achieving global relevance. Nigeria welcomes those who will join us on this journey,” Dr Alake stated.

Dr Alake stressed that with the nation’s rich mineral endowment, Nigeria is ready for responsible and profitable mining investments.

“Our legal frameworks are being strengthened, our licensing processes are being streamlined, and we are deepening partnerships to ensure that investors find both security and sustainability in our mining environment,” the minister added.

In his remarks, the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, stressed that with the right policies, collaboration, and investment, the mining sector can drive economic diversification, create jobs, and contribute significantly to national development.

Ayanleke emphasised that initiatives that promote investment, enhance safety, support artisanal and small-scale miners, and drive compliance with global best practices will be engaged at the event.

“I call upon all stakeholders, government agencies, investors, mining operators, sponsors, partners, service providers, and the media to actively participate in this milestone edition,” Ayanleke added.

In his presentation, the Head of Mining Sector Business Development at PwC Nigeria, Mr Habeeb Jaiyeola, explained that Nigeria Mining Week has created a lot of development in the mining industry through collaboration and dialogue between stakeholders and the introduction of new initiatives.

On his part, a representative from Vuka Group, Samukelo Madlabane, stated that the mining week will continue its critical role in shaping the industry’s future by championing collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development, noting that it is not just a platform but a catalyst for progress.

On his part, the Executive Director of Administration and Finance at the Kaduna Mining Development Company, Aliyu Saidu, pledged commitment towards sponsoring a focused space for investors and mining operators to connect and explore strategic opportunities.