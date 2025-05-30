By Damiete Braide

In a bold and detailed statement, the legal team representing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised alarm over what it describes as an alarming disregard for due process and impartiality by Nigeria’s law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies. The firm, Queens Law Cradle, a respected practice of legal practitioners, arbitrators, and consultants based in Abuja, called attention to the selective and seemingly biased treatment of petitions involving their client, the senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly.

According to the legal team, between March 11 and May 19, 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted no fewer than twelve formal petitions to various Nigerian authorities. These petitions detailed threats to her life, defamatory publications, unlawful conduct by political rivals, and concerns over the withdrawal of her police security detail. Despite the severity of these allegations, the team states that none of the petitions have received a substantive response from the Nigeria Police Force or other relevant agencies.

The statement, signed by Managing Partner Uju Nwogwugwu Chukwura, expressed grave concern over the apparent double standards exhibited by law enforcement authorities. While Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petitions, many of which name powerful political figures like Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, have languished without investigation, counter-petitions allegedly filed by these same individuals have been acted upon with unprecedented speed. One such action has now led to the filing of criminal charges against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“This selective response raises deep concerns about biased enforcement of justice,” the legal team stated. “Justice must be impartial. The ongoing refusal to investigate Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petitions, many of which implicate key figures and address critical safety concerns—undermines public confidence in due process.”

Among the twelve petitions filed, the earliest was dated March 11, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and alleged cyberstalking, hate speech, and discriminatory conduct by Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi. Just two weeks later, on March 25, the senator submitted a personal petition to the IGP, raising direct security concerns involving Senate President Akpabio. These were followed by a March 31 petition concerning the sudden withdrawal of her police security detail, which she described as a serious breach of her safety.

One of the most disturbing of the filings, dated April 4, 2025, alleged an assassination plot implicating both Senator Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello. Subsequent petitions included a request for status updates on earlier complaints (April 24), a report on the abduction and attempted assassination of her protocol officer, Hon. Jude Sule (April 28), and an internal police communication (April 29) urging a formal investigation by the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s Monitoring Unit.

May saw additional petitions that deepened the gravity of the situation. These included a May 2 complaint detailing cyberstalking and defamation by Senator Nwebonyi, a May 6 filing citing cyberbullying and misrepresentation by Dr. Sandra Duru, and a May 15 petition accusing both Senator Akpabio and Dr. Duru of criminal conspiracy and defamation. On May 19, the senator’s team made two final submissions, one to the Attorney-General of the Federation, highlighting the failure of police to act on prior reports, and another to the IGP reiterating her concerns.

Despite this exhaustive documentation and the serious nature of the allegations, the legal team reports that no action has been taken. Witnesses who submitted complaints or were named in support of the petitions have yet to be contacted for clarification or further statements. Meanwhile, the counter-allegations lodged by the same individuals accused in her petitions have not only been investigated but have led to legal action against her.

Adding further concern is the timing of the government’s criminal charge, which appears to be an attempt to discredit or intimidate the senator. Her legal team emphasized that while she is currently outside the country on personal engagements, she remains fully committed to due process. They confirmed that they had received formal communication regarding the charge and that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan would return to face any legal proceedings once a date is confirmed.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is not evading justice. She will make herself available at the earliest opportunity once an arrangement date is confirmed,” said the legal team. “She has always been an advocate of transparency and the rule of law.”

The firm also acknowledged the outpouring of public support in response to the government’s move to prosecute the senator. Many Nigerians have voiced outrage at what they perceive as an unjust and politically motivated charge, seeing it as further evidence of systemic inequality in how justice is dispensed in the country.

“We are encouraged that citizens are publicly condemning the latest development, wherein the Federal Government has, instead of ensuring that our client is accorded justice, now filed an extremely curious criminal charge against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the statement read.

In conclusion, the legal team reaffirmed the senator’s belief in the judicial system and expressed optimism that the injustice she currently faces would not endure. “Our client expresses deep gratitude as she continues to be positive that injustice against her shall not be sustained.”

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Nigerian authorities will demonstrate the neutrality and fairness that the law demands, or if political interests will once again dictate the fate of those who dare to challenge the powerful.

