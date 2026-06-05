AI reshaping security agencies’ operations globally –IG

By Christopher Oji

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has said conversations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) are no longer about the future, noting that the technology is already reshaping the operations of security agencies globally.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Anthony Placid, in Abuja yesterday, said the IGP made the remarks at the closing of the second AI-POL Leadership Dialogue Workshop.

Placid said the workshop, themed: ‘Advancing Innovation, Governance and the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence in Law Enforcement,’ was organised for law enforcement leaders, technology experts and international partners.

“The IGP reflected on the depth of engagement at the workshop, noting that the conversations reinforced a simple but urgent truth.

“AI is no longer something to prepare for in the distant future; it is already reshaping how security agencies operate around the world,” he said.

He added that the workshop brought together law enforcement leaders, technology experts and international partners for open and productive exchanges on the implications of AI for the future of policing.

According to him, participants explored real-world applications of AI in security operations and examined the challenges associated with adopting emerging technologies.

He said participants also drew lessons from global experiences to chart a practical path forward for the Nigeria Police Force.

“A highlight of the workshop was a dedicated presentation drawing from the outcomes of the 5th Global Meeting for AI and Law Enforcement, which recognised Nigeria as a priority partner for the African AI Policing Pilot.

“Participants were urged not to let the knowledge gained remain in the conference room but to take it back to their commands and translate it into action,” he said.

The FPRO commended the organisers of the workshop for their continued support towards building safer communities and promoting a police service accountable to citizens.

Placid said the IGP also commended participants, facilitators, experts and partners for making the dialogue a success and reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to the partnership.