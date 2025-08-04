From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Some retired soldiers of the Nigerian Army who voluntarily disengaged in the third and fourth quarters of 2023, Monday, staged a peaceful protest in front of the Federal Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, demanding the immediate payment of their outstanding entitlements.

The ex-servicemen, some of whom were dressed in military camouflage, are demanding the immediate payment of outstanding shortfalls in their Gratuity, Security Debarment Allowance (SDA), and Parking Allowance.

The protesters who officially left the military on July 1, 2024, carried placards and banners with various inscriptions listing their demands, which include: complete payment of gratuity and Salary Deductions Allowance (SDA) based on the new national minimum wage, payment of housing scheme contributions, payment of NAWIS/BenFund, and settlement of their packing allowance.

The retired soldiers comprising men and women who said they had served the country diligently for years, expressed frustration over the delay, describing it as unfair treatment after years of service.

“We have fulfilled our part by serving this country faithfully. Now, it is the government’s duty to honour its promise and pay what is due to us,” one of the protesters said.

Attempts by a senior military officer, in the rank of an Air Vice Marshal, who arrived at the scene to pacify the protesters, they refused to vacate the entrance, insisting that their demands be met before any dialogue.

One of the leaders of the group, Retired Corporal Umar Faruq, who lamented what he described as “deliberate neglect” by the authorities over their plight. He said that the Military Pensions Board informed them they are not entitled to the new national minimum wage adjustments, citing their disengagement date of July 1, 2024 as the basis.

“This is unacceptable. We gave our best years to the nation. Many of us are suffering while the system continues to deny us what is rightfully ours,”.

The protest by the retired military officers which caused pandemonium, disrupted official activities at the Finance Ministry, attracted the attention of the Permanent Secretary Special Duties, who addressed them and assured them that government’s intervention to meet their demands.