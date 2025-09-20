From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said its Air Component of Operating HADIN KAI (AC OPHD) has neutralised over 25 terrorists in a coordinated night operation conducted at Bula Yobe and Banki on 18 September 2025.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who made this known, said Acting on reports from ground troops, a force package comprising Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and attack aircraft were deployed.

He said The ISR platform established contact with ground forces, tracked terrorist movements and identified multiple groups around the north of Banki. Real-time updates were relayed to ground troops and base operations, enabling synchronised action.

Subsequently, the strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters. Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces in their defensive positions with no further threats observed in the area. This successful operation highlights NAF’s decisive support to ground forces, its resolve to deny terrorists freedom of action, and its commitment to securing Nigeria’s North-East.