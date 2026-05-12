Adeleke deposes jailed Apetumodu of Ipetumodu

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the deposition of Oba Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, the decision followed the state receiving the Certified True Copy (CTC) of an Ohio court judgement in the United States, in which the monarch was convicted on tax fraud and money laundering charges.

Rasheed explained that the Osun State Executive Council had resolved last year that the Ministry of Local Government should write the Ohio court to request the CTC of the judgement—so that the government’s action would not rely only on social media reports.

In the Deposition Order signed by the governor on 7th May, 2026, the government said the move was to maintain peace, order, good government and to preserve the honour and integrity of the royal stool

The order also stated that the conduct found by the US court (including that he pleaded guilty, was tried publicly, and convicted) had brought the institution of Obaship and the Apetumodu stool to disrepute.

The statement said Oba Joseph Oloyede was sentenced to 56 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud,

making false tax returns and

transactions involving criminally derived property.

This sentence was handed down by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on 26 August 2025.

With the deposition, government said the stool of Apetumodu of Ipetumodu is declared vacant, and necessary processes will be carried out to appoint a new Apetumodu.

The governor appealed to the sons and daughters of Ipetumodu to remain peaceful and law-abiding during the selection process.