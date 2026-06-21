Adeleke congratulates Ekiti governor on re-election

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart, Abiodun Oyebanji, on his decisive victory in the recently concluded governorship election.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, Adeleke described Oyebanji’s re-election as an affirmation of public confidence in his leadership, noting that it reflects acceptance of the “incredible progress” recorded in the governor’s first term.

According to the statement, the renewal of Oyebanji’s mandate will give him the necessary time to continue the good works he started.

Adeleke also said that on behalf of the government and the people of Osun State, he rejoices with Ekiti people and shares their optimism that the next term will be a continuation of the impactful services witnessed in the first term.

He wished Oyebanji a successful tenure and prayed for God’s guidance and strength as he works to deliver good governance to Ekiti residents.