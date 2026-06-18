ADC will remain on ballot despite court ruling, Kingibe assures members

By Lawrence Agbo

Senator Ireti Kingibe has assured members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that the party will remain on the ballot despite a recent Federal High Court ruling affecting its status.

Addressing party members and constituents during an interview on ARISE News, the senator dismissed concerns that the judgment could disrupt the party’s participation in future elections, insisting that legal and political processes would ultimately secure its position.

She said there was no reason for alarm, adding that the party remained focused on preparations ahead of the next general election.

“I wasn’t bothered because I know that come rain or shine, we are going to go to the polls,” she said.

“As long as this is a democracy, you cannot de-register what I consider the second largest opposition party—or at least one of them.”

Kingibe urged members and supporters of the ADC to remain calm and continue mobilisation efforts, stressing that the party would resolve any legal hurdles and remain competitive on the ballot.

She also noted that she had communicated reassurance messages to constituents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), encouraging them not to panic over the court ruling.

“I sent it to all the ADC people, all my constituents in the FCT, telling them to be calm, there’s no cause for alarm, everything is fine, we’re on course,” she said.

The senator further argued that political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections are largely driven by public frustration over hardship rather than opposition party activities, urging the government to focus on addressing citizens’ concerns.

Kingibe maintained that efforts should be directed toward improving governance and solving economic challenges instead of limiting political competition.