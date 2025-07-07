From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State has opened its membership to individuals from other parties who share its values.

The state chairman of the party, Dr James Okoroma, in a statement released to reporters in Owerri, asserted that the party is committed to good governance and promises to run an all-inclusive affair.

He said, “ADC welcomes individuals who share its values of progress, development, discipline, integrity, and honesty. ADC marks a new beginning, ending politics driven by corruption and deceit.”

Dr Okoroma also extended an invitation to politicians to join the ADC, assuring them of a fair and level playing field.

He encouraged residents of Imo State to support and enrol with the party, promising good governance as a reward for their loyalty.

Okoroma noted that the ADC’s consolidated efforts aim to attract like-minded individuals and build a strong presence in the state.