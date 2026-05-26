ADC announces winners of Niger governorship, senate, reps primaries

By Lawrence Agbo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Niger State has concluded its primary elections, unveiling candidates who will fly the party’s flag in the 2027 governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections.

At the end of the exercise held in Minna, Mohammed Kpautagi emerged as the party’s governorship candidate after defeating Idris Usman in a closely watched contest across the state’s 25 local government areas.

Announcing the results at the IBB Guest House, the State Returning Officer and Secretary of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed that Kpautagi secured 67,924 votes, while Usman polled 27,769 votes.

The party also produced candidates for the three senatorial districts. Shehu Mohammed clinched the Niger North ticket, Muktar Ahmed emerged unopposed in Niger East, while former Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Baba Shehu, won the Niger South senatorial slot.

For the House of Representatives elections, the ADC announced Mohammed Abubakar for Bida/Gbako/Katcha, Ado Abubakar for Tafa/Gurara/Suleja, Mohammed Abubakar for Mashegu/Wushishi/Kontagora/Mariga, and Abubakar Takuma for Lavun/Edati/Mokwa.

Other winners include Mohammed Abdullahi for Magama/Rijau, Shitu Adamu for Lapai/Agaie, Jailani Inuwa for Agwara/Borgu, Doctor Mohammed Mohammed for Chanchaga, Abdulmali Kabir for Bosso/Paikoro, and Ismaila Ibrahim for Shiroro/Munya/Rafi Federal Constituency.

The party equally named its House of Assembly candidates across several constituencies in the state, with party officials insisting that all winners met the requirements outlined in the ADC constitution and electoral guidelines.

Speaking after his victory in the Chanchaga Federal Constituency primary, ADC candidate Muhammad Muhammad described the outcome as a reward for dedication and teamwork.

He urged fellow aspirants to remain united behind the party’s candidates, recalling an earlier agreement among contestants to support whoever emerged victorious.

“It is a good feeling to emerge victorious. We worked for it, and we are grateful that our efforts have led us to this day. Before the primaries, we all agreed that whoever emerged would receive the support of others, and I want to remind my fellow contestants of that understanding,” he said.

Muhammad said his campaign would focus on addressing the needs of youths and women, while also tackling rising inflation and the increasing cost of living affecting Nigerians.

According to him, the ADC intends to provide a credible alternative capable of improving living conditions for ordinary citizens.

Similarly, Ibrahim Abubakar, who emerged as the party’s candidate for Mashegu/Wushishi/Kontagora/Mariga Federal Constituency, praised the conduct of the primaries and described the process as proof of internal democracy within the ADC.

Also reacting, Hamisu Mairago, the party’s candidate for Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, identified insecurity, poverty, and poor educational access as key issues confronting his constituency.

He lamented that many residents had been displaced by insecurity, forcing some families to flee to neighbouring Benin Republic and Kebbi State in search of safety.

Mairago said restoring security would remain his top priority ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Many people in my area have been displaced because of insecurity. Some have fled to the Benin Republic, while others moved to Kebbi State because they can no longer sleep safely in their homes. Security is our number one priority,” he said.