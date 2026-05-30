By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued a kidnapped victim, neutralised two suspected kidnappers, and recovered two AK-47 rifles during a coordinated operation in Song Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), followed credible intelligence on the abduction of a 54-year-old businessman, Alhaji Sidiki Isah, of Tambo Village in Girei Local Government Area.

Police authorities disclosed that the victim was held captive at a hideout around the Luro Mountain area in Song LGA, while the kidnappers allegedly demanded a ransom of N90 million from his family.

Acting on the intelligence, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kabir Umar Hassan, fdc, immediately deployed a tactical team supported by geospatial intelligence to track down the suspects and rescue the victim.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the security operatives strategically cordoned off the mountain hideout during the operation.

“Upon sighting the combined security team, the kidnappers opened fire on the operatives, who responded professionally and successfully repelled the attackers,” the statement said.

The police spokesman added that two suspected kidnappers were neutralised during the exchange of gunfire, while other gang members escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds. The victim was rescued unhurt and has since reunited with his family. Items recovered from the scene included two AK-47 rifles, 17 rounds of live ammunition, charms, mobile phones, and other incriminating materials. The Command stated that investigations were on-going, adding that security operatives have intensified combing operations in the area to apprehend the fleeing suspects and recover additional weapons.

Commending the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the operatives and supporting security stakeholders, CP Hassan reaffirmed the Command