From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Action Alliance (AA) has refuted reports linking it with a group working for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ondo State.

The party in a statement issued by its state chairman, Abdullah Olowokere said the Tinubu’s support group known as the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT ) has no link whatsoever with the Action Alliance either at the state or national level.

Olowokere who chastised the promoters of the group, said the Action Alliance under the leadership of its national chairman, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje is an independent political party that is not moved by any external influence.

He described as erroneous and misleading the report that the Action Alliance was part of any deal allegedly facilitated by the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-ojo and Ondo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Ade Adetimehin.

The AA leader declared that “the party is not into any alliance with any pro Tinubu campaign organization, not even the PNT or any other support group working for Tinubu”, stressing that the party under the leadership of Hon Omoaje is focused, determined and pragmatic.

He said any individual who claimed to be representative of the Action Alliance at any meeting or forum involving the party are mere impersonators and should be treated as such, stressing that the authentic leadership of the Action Alliance was not aware of such meeting and wasn’t part of it.

Specifically, he advised the Minister of Interior and the APC state chairman to scrutinize individuals representing the Action Alliance at any meeting the two of them or their representatives attend.

He reiterated that the Action alliance in Ondo State is led by Olowokere Abdullahi, and if any alliance whatsoever would come up, it will emanate from the National Executive Council of the party led by the national chairman, Hon Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje.

He called on the APC leadership in Ondo State and the presidency to be wary of the activities of some impersonators marauding as leaders and members of the Action Alliance in the state.