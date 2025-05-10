By Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The American Chemical Society (ACS) of Nigeria International Chemical Sciences Chapter has spotlighted the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in chemistry at its 10th Annual Symposium and anniversary celebration as part of its effort of redefining the future of science and sustainability.

In an event that brought together leading scientists, policymakers, and innovators under the theme, “Advancing Sustainability through AI-Driven Chemistry” the experts explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing sustainable solutions through chemistry.

In her welcome address, Professor Edu J. Inam, Chair of ACS Nigeria, reflected on the Chapter’s decade-long journey of scientific collaboration and impact.

She said this year marks not only a decade of scientific exchange and collaboration but also a reaffirmation of their shared vision in leveraging chemistry to build a more sustainable world.

She emphasized the relevance of this year’s theme, particularly in light of global challenges such as climate change, environmental degradation, and energy insecurity.

“AI is not replacing chemists, it is empowering us to think faster, design smarter, and innovate more sustainably, from green manufacturing to pollution control. AI is accelerating discoveries that will redefine our future.”

She reaffirmed ACS Nigeria’s dedication to inclusivity, diversity, and international scientific cooperation, underscoring its role as a catalyst for progress in Nigeria and beyond.

In his remarks the Vice-Chancellor of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Olufemi Peters, highlighted the transformative power of AI in chemical processes.

He said AI’s predictive and optimization capabilities are revolutionizing waste reduction, energy conservation, and process efficiency

He urged the participants to turn symposium discussions into practical, real-world solutions.

“These conversations must extend beyond academia. They are vital to building a knowledge-driven economy in Nigeria and across Africa.”

In a keynote address the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Uche Nnaji announced a Federal Government initiative to train 200,000 Nigerians in AI and emerging technologies with the aim of positioning Nigeria as a leader in digital innovation.

He said Nigeria stands at the forefront of a revolution where AI and chemistry converge to unlock new possibilities, adding that the synergy is key to driving sustainable innovation that will benefit both the society and the economy.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Dorothy Phillips, ACS President; Prof. Leroy Cronin of the University of Glasgow, UK, Prof. David Wu, ACS International District Director; and Prof. Paul C. Onyenekwe, Director-General of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja, alongside representatives from various government agencies.

ACS Nigeria expressed its profound appreciation to its partners, attendees, and supporters whose contributions made the symposium a resounding success. The Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to advancing chemical sciences for the betterment of society.