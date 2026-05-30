Abure-led Labour Party adopts Ahanotu as 2027 presidential candidate

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Barrister Julius Abure-led Labour Party on Saturday, May 30, adopted Prince Kennedy Ahanotu as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The faction also fielded governorship, National Assembly and other candidates across the country ahead of the polls.

The Labour Party emerged as a major force in Nigeria’s political landscape during the 2023 general election, recording significant gains across several states and attracting widespread support, particularly among young voters and urban populations.

However, due to internal leadership rancour within its structure, the party appeared to have significantly diminished in influence compared to its standing before the 2023 elections.

With preparations for the 2027 elections gradually taking shape, political parties, especially opposition parties, have begun internal consultations, coalition talks and candidate positioning as they seek to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and expand their electoral base.

Accepting the nomination in Abuja, Ahanotu described his emergence through consensus as a reflection of the party’s unity and shared vision.

He pledged to work with stakeholders across the federation to strengthen party structures and position the Labour Party as a platform for national renewal.

He said his candidacy was not a personal endorsement but a collective mandate to unite the party and offer Nigerians “a credible alternative built on competence, integrity and service.”

“The task before us is bigger than any individual. It requires unity of purpose, mutual respect, collective sacrifice and visionary leadership,” he said.

Ahanotu outlined a four-point agenda focused on economic prosperity and job creation, education and human capital development, security and justice, and infrastructure-driven industrial growth.

According to him, a Labour Party administration would prioritise production over consumption, support small and medium-sized enterprises, expand access to credit, promote local manufacturing and agriculture, and create an enabling environment for businesses.

On education, he promised increased investment in schools, improved teacher training, curriculum reforms and wider deployment of technology to enhance learning opportunities across the country.

The Labour Party candidate also placed significant emphasis on youth inclusion, arguing that Nigeria must embrace a new generation of leadership to remain competitive globally.

“It is Youth O’Clock across the world,” he declared, citing examples of younger leaders emerging in different countries and stressing that Nigeria’s youths should be empowered through education, technology, entrepreneurship and leadership opportunities.

On security, Ahanotu pledged to strengthen intelligence gathering, secure borders, protect farming communities and address insecurity through a combination of law enforcement, justice and economic inclusion.

He also promised reforms in the power sector, expansion of renewable energy investments, modernisation of transport infrastructure and policies aimed at boosting industrialisation.

Addressing party members, Ahanotu called for reconciliation and unity within the Labour Party, emphasising the need to strengthen structures from the ward level to the national level ahead of the 2027 elections.

He urged Nigerians to assess the party based on its ideas and programmes rather than political rhetoric.

“I offer myself not as a ruler but as a servant of the people; not as a beneficiary of power but as a custodian of public trust,” he said.

He, however, called on Nigerians to join what he described as a movement for national renewal under the slogan “Future Now”, promising a secure, prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.