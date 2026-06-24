By Smaranda Olarinde

A peep into ABUAD’s Vision:

There are moments in the life of an institution when vision transcends rhetoric and becomes reality. Moments when dreams conceived over the years, and even decades, begin to unfold in ways that reaffirm purpose, strengthen conviction and inspire hope for present and future generations.

For Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), such a defining moment is now unfolding thousands of miles away in Hangzhou, China, where 37 Engineering students of the university have commenced an intensive international practical training programme in Intelligent Manufacturing Technology and Intelligent Control Technology at the prestigious Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (ZUME).

But beyond the travel, the laboratories and the advanced technological exposure lie a deeper story of great vision, sacrifice, intentional leadership and the relentless pursuit of world-class education.

It is the story of a dream nurtured by the Founder & Chancellor of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, LL.D (London), Fellow, King’s College, London, FNAE, whose passion for transformative, quality, functional and impactful education continues to redefine the landscape of higher learning not only in Nigeria but globally.

From the cradle, the vision behind ABUAD was never to establish just another university. The dream was far greater. It was to build an outstanding institution capable of competing with the best globally, while remaining firmly committed to national development and human capacity building. Its purpose is to create a first-class citadel of learning where Nigerian students and those from other countries of the world could access quality research and innovation and globally relevant education.

The world is just a global village:

Today, there are no boundaries imposed by space, ethnicity, political allegiance or personal convictions, as long as technology and courage join in a handshake to change education in the new global sphere.

As Vice-Chancellor of this rapidly growing institution, this initiative is one of the many strategic outcomes of our deliberate internationalization agenda aimed at producing graduates equipped for the demands of a rapidly evolving technological yet professional world.

Today, our resolve to expose students to the best global learning environments, emerging technologies and industry-driven experiences capable of preparing them for leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is stronger than ever. This was made possible by our Founder’s belief that “impossibility can be made possible”.

I recall vividly that in late November 2024, we received the mandate from our revered Founder to visit state-of-the-art institutions in China. Accompanied by the Director of International Collaboration and Linkages, Prof. Adeniran Afolalu, we engaged with leading universities and industrial institutions, including Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (ZUME) and Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology (SIIT).

Those visits were not ceremonial. They were purposeful engagements driven by our determination to expose ABUAD students to global best practices in Engineering, Innovation, Intelligent Manufacturing Technology and Intelligent Control Technology. The Memoranda of Understanding signed between the two top leading institutions in March 2026 have now translated into this life-changing opportunity for our students.

Our joint programme represents far more than an academic collaboration. It symbolizes ABUAD’s philosophy that education must extend beyond classroom walls into real-world industrial environments where innovation is conceived, tested, and deployed.

At ABUAD, we understand that the future belongs to institutions willing to prepare students not only for today’s realities but also for tomorrow’s possibilities.

That is why we continue to invest heavily in experiential learning, strategic global partnerships, and modern educational systems that empower our students to compete internationally.

ABUAD-ZUME Partnership Model

Before departing Nigeria, our students underwent a rigorous three-month theoretical training programme at ABUAD, specially designed to prepare them academically, professionally and culturally for the demands of their international exposure. The University also developed a structured curriculum to ensure seamless integration between the theoretical knowledge acquired at home and the practical industrial experience awaiting them in China.

The result is a carefully coordinated educational model that combines academic excellence with hands-on technological immersion, a model that is increasingly becoming the defining identity of ABUAD.

Our partnership journey

Monday, June 22, 2026, marked far more than the beginning of another academic week for our students now in Hangzhou. It marked the opening of a new chapter, one that connects two continents, two countries, two universities, two cultures, and two educational systems united by a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and human advancement.

In the world-class lecture halls, laboratories, and industrial facilities of ZUME, these young Nigerians are now engaging with technologies shaping the future of global Intelligent Manufacturing Technology and Intelligent Control Technology systems.

They are learning not merely as visitors but as active participants in an international academic ecosystem designed to prepare the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and solution providers.

For me, this represents the true essence of ABUAD’s vision. We must continue to look outward, learn from developed nations, and build strategic partnerships capable of complementing the quality of graduates we produce.

Education in today’s world cannot exist in isolation. It must be globally connected, technologically relevant, and practically driven. We are determined to sustain such initiatives because they stem directly from the ideals of our Founder whose enduring belief in quality transformative education continues to inspire the University’s global outlook and developmental philosophy. This is Aare Afe Babalola’s vision in action. Through education, he is building bridges across nations, transforming lives, and empowering young people with the knowledge, confidence, and competence needed to shape the future.

The Provost of the College of Engineering, Prof. Moses Onibonje, and Dr. Princess Imhade Okokpuje, an Associate Professor, are also in China, providing mentorship, academic guidance, and institutional support to our students throughout the programme. As these students continue their hands-on training in China, ABUAD remains confident that they will distinguish themselves as worthy ambassadors of our University and Nigeria, while acquiring invaluable global experience that will positively shape their academic, professional, and personal futures.

The Power of Education

For ABUAD, this is not merely another success story; it is the continuation of a vision in which education transcends borders. It is a vision where Nigerian students can stand confidently among the best in the world. Above all, it is a vision that proves that from Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, to Zhejiang Polytechnic University of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Hangzhou, China and to the entire globe, excellence remains attainable when vision meets purpose, courage, leadership, and firm commitment.

The journey continues and our future is bright.

• Olarinde, Vice-Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, writes from Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria