From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State government has said it is poised to upgrade facilities at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.

Governor Alex Otti made the disclosure at the orientation camp during the swearing in ceremony of the 2026 Batch B Stream I corps members posted to the state.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, Governor Otti revealed that the upgrading, which will start soon, will involve the completion of hostel projects, staff accommodation, and the construction of a separate parade ground to further enhance the living environment for corps members.

The governor commended local government councils that have embarked on the construction of corps lodges across the state.

He appealed to councils yet to provide such facilities to do so, stressing that decent accommodation remains essential to the welfare, motivation, and productivity of corps members.

Otti charged corps members deployed to the state to embrace the entrepreneurial opportunity provided by the scheme for their self-development. He stressed the need for the corps members to take advantage of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme of the NYSC to prepare themselves for life beyond the service year.

The governor noted that with the current monthly Federal Government allowance and additional support approved by the state government, corps members should cultivate prudent financial management habits, embrace savings, and explore available opportunities for business development and funding.

He was of the view that entrepreneurship remains a vital pathway for young Nigerians seeking to contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.

He encouraged the young graduates to approach the orientation course with seriousness and commitment, reminding the corps members that the programme was designed to equip them with the knowledge, discipline, and practical skills required for a successful service year.

Chairman, Abia State NYSC Governing Board and Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Nwaobilor Ananaba, described the corps members as critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s nation building process.

Ananaba, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Jane Ibe, said the orientation course would expose participants to leadership development, citizenship education, security awareness, entrepreneurship training, and cultural integration programmes.

The Abia State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yunusa Tanimu, had earlier explained that the orientation course, which commenced on June 10, included leadership and citizenship training, para military drills, entrepreneurship development, sporting activities, and lectures on contemporary national issues.

Tanimu described the NYSC as one of Nigeria’s enduring platforms for national integration, youth empowerment, and grassroots development as the corps members continue to contribute significantly to education, healthcare, agriculture, and community development across the country.

Tanimu appealed to local government authorities, employers, and host communities to make adequate arrangements for the welfare, accommodation, and transportation of corps members posted to their respective areas.

He disclosed that a total of 1,584 corps members, comprising 680 males and 904 females, were successfully registered for the 2026 Batch B Stream I orientation exercise in the state.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the administration of the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai, represented by Justice Chido Nwakanma.