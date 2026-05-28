From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has questioned Governor Alex Otti’s claim that his administration has reconstructed 414 roads in the state, demanding evidence to substantiate his claim.

Otti had, yesterday, during his monthly media chat, claimed that his administration had reconstructed 414 roads in the state in the past three years of his government, while others were ongoing.

The state’s Publicity Secretary of the APC, Uche Aguoru, in a statement, said while it acknowledged that the Otti administration has carried out rehabilitation on some already existing roads “at outrageously inflated costs”, it strongly rejected the “false, exaggerated, and highly deceptive” claim that 414 roads have been built under this government.

APC said after a thorough investigation, it became obvious that the said 414 roads existed only on social media propaganda pages and in “media briefings, not in the everyday reality of Abians who traverse the roads daily for business, work, and survival.”

The party accused the government of Alex Otti of elevating propaganda and falsehood to an art form and state policy.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the recent claim by Governor Alex Otti that his administration has constructed 414 roads across the state.

“While we acknowledge that the Otti administration has carried out rehabilitation on some already existing roads at outrageously inflated costs, we strongly reject the false, exaggerated, and highly deceptive claim that 414 roads have been built under this government.

“After a thorough investigation, it has become obvious that these so-called 414 roads exist only on social media propaganda pages and in media briefings, not in the everyday reality of Abians who traverse the roads daily for business, work, and survival.

“The government of Alex Otti has elevated propaganda and falsehood to an art form and state policy. A government that cannot point to verifiable, groundbreaking infrastructure, as seen in neighbouring states such as Imo, Anambra, and Enugu, now seeks refuge in inflated figures and media manipulation.”

APC challenged Governor Otti to immediately publish the full list of the alleged 414 roads for independent verification by the people of Abia State.

The statement added, “It is deeply embarrassing that a government that has received close to N2 trillion from federal allocations and internally generated revenue in less than three years cannot point to a single iconic project that reflects such enormous receipts.”

APC went on, “Beyond the patching of potholes, re-asphalting old roads, closing manholes, construction of one motor park, erecting a few bus shelters, and repainting the roofs of already existing health centres and old government facilities, what exactly has this administration achieved that is worth celebrating and justifies this endless self-glorification?

“What exactly is Governor Alex Otti celebrating when workers, pensioners, and Abians generally continue to suffer neglect and economic hardship?”, APC queried.

The main opposition party in the state said Abians would like to know why Abia workers are among the least paid in Nigeria under a government that reportedly receives over N30 billion monthly and continues to accumulate massive revenue inflows?

“How can civil servants still earn salaries as low as N23,000 while local security operatives survive on a miserable N40,000 monthly wage?

“It is both insensitive, wicked, and indefensible that the same government allegedly spends over N360 million quarterly maintaining six decorative water fountains while pensioners are abandoned, gratuities remain unpaid, and the government has refused to fully implement the N70,000 minimum wage approved by the Federal Government.

“Governance is not about media optics, the hiring of skit makers for image laundering, staged commissioning ceremonies, or inflated statistics. Governance is about measurable impact on the lives of ordinary people, governance is about the overall welfare of the people.”

APC regretted that under Otti, governance appears to have become an exercise in public relations, where perception matters more than performance.

“The APC in Abia State, once again, demands transparency and accountability. Let Governor Alex Otti publish the complete details of the alleged 414 roads, including their locations, contract sums, and contractors, so Abians can judge for themselves whether this administration is truly delivering development or merely hawking propaganda”, APC demanded.