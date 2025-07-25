By John Ogunsemore

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PDTF) on Thursday screened 931 applicants from the South-West geopolitical zone for its overseas scholarship scheme in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The screening exercise was held at the Faculty of Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan (UI).

PTDF team leader in the South-West, Masud Mohamed explained that 749 candidates were screened last week for Master’s programmes, and another 182 candidates are being screened for doctoral programmes.

According to him, the scholarship scheme is in fulfillment of one of PTDF’s core mandates.

He said, “The scholarship scheme is in fulfillment of one of its mandates. It remains a deliberate strategy to boost indigenous expertise and bridge the capacity gap in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

“One of the mandates of the PTDF is the responsibility of developing capacity for the oil and gas industry, and that’s precisely why we are doing this.

“The screening is strictly on oil and gas-related courses and the initiative has been running for several years now and produced scholars who are making valuable contributions to the society.”