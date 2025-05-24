The federal government has disclosed its intention to sell the 753 housing units confiscated from former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to Nigerians.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, when the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, inspected the ceased housing estate.

Dangiwa revealed that the ministry would immediately commence its technical assessments by conducting integrity tests on the buildings.

After evaluation, the houses would be completed and made available for sale to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Portal, which is already operational.

Dangiwa also harped on the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, urging public office holders to shun corrupt practices.

While commending officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a landmark recovery, he said, “The government of the day is serious about fighting corruption.”