From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

More than 5,000 participants are expected to gather in Enugu and Agbani in November as the Faculty of Engineering, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), celebrates its 45th anniversary and alumni homecoming.

The two-day event, scheduled for November 20 and 21, will bring together past and present students, staff and friends of the faculty under the theme, ‘reflection, celebration and repositioning.’

Speaking during the unveiling of the programme in Enugu, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prof Ike Oluka, said the anniversary is not just a homecoming but also an opportunity to strengthen ESUT’s engineering legacy.

“We are expecting at least 5,000 participants from all walks of life, including graduates of ESUT and ASUTECH Engineering, industry leaders, academics, policymakers and friends of the faculty.

“This is a landmark opportunity to assess our strengths and weaknesses, celebrate our successes and strategize on how to improve. At 45, we have renewed our commitment to excellence in engineering education,” Prof Oluka stated.

Founded in 1980 as the Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH), ESUT holds the distinction of being Nigeria’s first university of technology. The Faculty of Engineering remains its foundation pillar, with over 70,000 graduates spread across different sectors of the economy.

Prof. Oluka noted that the quality of ESUT-trained engineers has continued to attract commendation from industries within and outside Nigeria.

“Our graduates are making us proud across industries in Nigeria and beyond. The positive reports about their performance give us every reason to celebrate 45 years of consistent training and contribution to national development,” he said. Also speaking, Co-Chairman of the Planning Committee, Dr Innocent Akuvue, described the anniversary as a call to action for alumni to support their alma mater.

“As part of our repositioning agenda, we have identified key projects, such as new laboratories, machines and upgraded facilities, that will place our faculty at the forefront of 21st-century teaching and research. We are calling on our alumni, corporate organisations and government to partner with us in making this dream a reality,” he appealed.

The current Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Thompson Chime, expressed optimism that the event would mark the beginning of a new era for ESUT.

“We are not just celebrating longevity, we are celebrating relevance and preparing for the future. This anniversary is about charting a course that will ensure ESUT engineering remains a leader in technological education for decades to come,” he said.

The homecoming will feature academic sessions, networking events, exhibitions and the unveiling of development projects. It is also expected to rekindle old bonds among alumni and strengthen collaboration between the faculty and the industries, where its graduates serve.