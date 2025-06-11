By Seyi Babalola

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with several elite clubs due to his remarkable goal-scoring record at Napoli and Galatasaray.

His impressive form last season with Galatasaray was top-notch, but despite his immense talent, Osimhen has found himself at the centre of transfer speculations, with several top clubs failing to commit.

He has led two B-tier teams to league titles while winning golden boots, yet a move to the biggest clubs in world football remains elusive.

Daily Sun brings to you 5 big clubs that have missed out on signing Osimhen despite producing great performances for the past few years.

Chelsea

Chelsea were widely connected with Osimhen during the 2024 summer transfer window, with talks continuing until the deadline.

Despite interest from Chelsea legends such as John Obi Mikel and Didier Drogba, who attempted to persuade Osimhen to join, the transaction fell through owing to a disagreement over salary terms, with Chelsea offering substantially less than Osimhen expected.

Manchester United

Manchester United have shown consistent interest in Osimhen, with reports of talks dating back to 2022.

Despite a reported “basic agreement” in 2024, concerns over his €12 million salary demands led the club to cool their pursuit, opting for alternatives like Rasmus Hojlund and others.

However, United are still in the race and are currently in talks with Napoli officials to see if they can offer a player plus cash to reduce the heavy weight on his transfer request.

Arsenal

Arsenal had an early interest in Osimhen in 2024 as the Gunners were among the clubs monitoring him.

But they prioritised other signings like Kai Havertz for a central role and were deterred by Napoli’s valuation and Osimhen’s wage demands.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

PSG were seen as a potential destination for Osimhen, especially as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé in 2024.

However, manager Luis Enrique’s preference for a striker-less system and the club’s inability to offload other forwards like Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos halted the move.

Napoli’s insistence on a high fee also complicated negotiations.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid were named among the elite clubs interested in Osimhen, particularly in 2023 and 2024, as they sought a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema.

However, their focus shifted to signing Mbappé on a free transfer, and financial priorities for other targets like Jude Bellingham meant they never pursued Osimhen aggressively.

These clubs missed out due to a combination of Napoli’s high asking price and Osimhen’s substantial salary demands.