3rd year anniversary: Adefarati congratulates Tinubu

…Lauds his renewed hope agenda

Hon. Dr. Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, Honourable Member of the House of Representatives (MHR), representing Akoko SouthEast/Akoko Southwest Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, has extended warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his third year in office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, and signed by the MHR, the federal lawmaker described President Tinubu’s three years in office as a period of bold reforms, policy courage, and renewed commitment to repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth. “On behalf of the good people of Akoko SouthEast and Akoko Southwest, I congratulate Mr. President on reaching this important milestone. May 29, 2023, marked the beginning of a new chapter in our nation, and three years on, the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is gradually taking shape across key sectors of our economy,” he said.

Adefarati who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity specifically commended the administration’s focus on job creation, skills development, and labour reforms. He noted that initiatives such as the National Single Window for Trade, increased investment in vocational training, and ongoing reforms of the minimum wage framework align with the Committee’s mandate to ensure decent work and improved welfare for Nigerian workers. “Labour, employment and productivity are the bedrock of any thriving economy.

“The President’s willingness to engage stakeholders, review outdated labour laws, and expand opportunities for our teeming youth and women is a step in the right direction. As Chairman of the House Committee oversighting this critical sector, I am encouraged by the progress made and I can assure Mr. President of the National Assembly’s continued legislative support,” he added.

The lawmaker also lauded President Tinubu’s investments in infrastructure, agriculture, and energy, noting that projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and renewed focus on local food production will have direct impact on constituents in Ondo State, and across Nigeria. He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, stressing that nation-building is a collective responsibility. His words: “The reforms embarked upon by Mr. President’s administration are tough but necessary. I appeal to our people in Akoko and Nigerians generally to keep faith with Mr. President. With unity and perseverance, the dividends of the Renewed Hope Agenda will be felt in every home.”

While also felicitating with the President on clinching the candidacy of the ruling party as active contestant in the presidential race in 2027, Adefarati urged Nigerians to vote in President Tinubu for a second term in office come January next year, assuring that he would consolidate on his landmark achievements in turning around the nation’s economy and restoring confidence in the growth and development of the country’s socio-economic sector.

Adefarati concluded by praying for God’s guidance, wisdom, and strength for President Tinubu as he continues to steer the ship of state towards greater prosperity.