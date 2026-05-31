2027: Why Rivers has no option but to support Tinubu – Wike

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has defended continued political support for President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State, saying the state has benefited more under the current administration than under previous governments.

Speaking in Port Harcourt during a luncheon organised by the Rainbow Coalition for governorship, National Assembly and Assembly candidates, Wike urged Rivers residents to judge Tinubu’s administration by appointments, opportunities and federal attention given to the state since 2023.

“From 2023 till now, compare what Rivers State has gained under this administration with what it got before,” Wike said. “Look at the appointments and opportunities that have come to Rivers people. President Tinubu has shown appreciation to this state. We have no option but to continue supporting him.”

The former Rivers governor dismissed ethnic and sectional politics, insisting that governance, development and competence should guide political choices.

He also warned politicians against relying on television appearances and media visibility, stressing that elections are won through grassroots structures.

“Television will not give you votes. Deliver your polling unit, deliver your ward, deliver your local government,” he said.

Wike expressed confidence in the political influence of the Rainbow Coalition, urging politicians seeking relevance in Rivers politics to align with the group.

“If you want to be governor, senator, House member or councillor, come and join the Rainbow Coalition,” he declared.

The minister also appealed for reconciliation among political actors, saying there was room for aggrieved politicians willing to return and work for the state’s progress.

“I forgive everybody. Come back sincerely and let us work together for the development of Rivers State,” he said.