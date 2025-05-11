From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

A former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, says endorsing President Bola Tinubu , Governor Bassey Otu will help enhance their performance in office.

He disclosed this in Ikom during an Endorsement meeting organized by the Cross River State APC in conjunction with the Central Progressives Initiative.

Ebri said, “Although we are two years ahead, giving President Tinubu and Governor Bassey Otu that support will enhance their performance.

“You see certain signs and know the person is heading in the right direction. They have a programme of action and have achieved a lot with little resources”, he said.

Also speaking, a former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba justified the endorsement saying it will bring stability.

“People say this endorsement is coming too early, I don’t think so. It is good we endorse them now so they can continue with the good work and not be distracted by politics. There is no better time than now for this endorsement particularly for the reason of stability “, he said.

Ekpenyong Akiba, Special Adviser to Governor Otu on General Duties said endorsement by the CPI will foster good governance and help President Tinubu and Governor Otu stay focused.

“This endorsement is a strong signal—they are saying, President Tinubu, Governor Otu, we see your work, and we want you to continue” he said.

A formal motion to endorse President Tinubu and Governor Otu for reelection was moved by the senator representing the Central Senatorial District, Eteng Williams.