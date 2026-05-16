2027: Tambuwal withdraws from Sokoto senate race backs Yabo

From Shafa’atu Suleiman, Sokoto

The lawmaker representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the 2027 senatorial race.

Following his withdrawal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Faruk Yabo, has been endorsed as the consensus candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former governor said his endorsement of Yabo reflected the need for experienced leaders to deliberately support a new generation of politicians who possess the competence and commitment to advance democratic governance and development.

According to him, leadership should be built on continuity, service and the willingness to prepare others for greater responsibility.

“Leadership is not about personal ambition alone; it is about continuity, service and preparing others to carry the torch”

“I have absolute confidence in Yabo’s ability to provide purposeful leadership and unite our people for greater progress”

He further disclosed that he would gradually withdraw from active local political engagements to concentrate on mentoring younger leaders and supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic participation among youths.

Responding, Yabo thanked Tambuwal for the confidence reposed in him, describing the former governor as a mentor and symbol of selfless leadership.

He pledged to uphold the principles of inclusiveness, accountability and people-oriented governance associated with Tambuwal’s political career.

The development marks a significant shift in the party’s internal arrangements ahead of the 2027 general elections in Sokoto State.

Tambuwal, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, previously contested the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections before stepping down in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

His latest withdrawal is expected to reshape political calculations within the ADC in Sokoto State as parties position themselves for the 2027 polls.