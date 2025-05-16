By Sunday Ani

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in a significant move to position the party for victory, has filled the three vacant positions in the party’s leadership.

The National Working Committee (NWC) in line with Article 12.5 of the party’s 2022 constitution as amended and following the mandate given to it by the National Convention of the party, filled the vacant positions of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Financial Secretary, yesterday.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, after the NWC meeting yesterday.

The meeting, which was presided over by the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, filled the three positions of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Financial Secretary, with Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar and Mr. Hussani Ado Bello, respectively.

According to the statement, the trio of Senator Uba as Deputy National Chairman (South), Prof. Abubakar as Deputy National Chairman (North) and Mr. Bello, as National Financial Secretary, had become members of the party’s NEC, having been duly and validly appointed.

However, the leadership and members of the SDP State Chairmen’s Forum have congratulated the newly appointed NEC members and expressed appreciation to the party’s national chairman, national secretary, and all NEC members for their decision to strengthen the party by the latest nominations and approval. The group described the move as a demonstration of the fact that the party is advancing.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of Chairmen, SDP Nigeria; Femi Olaninyi.

The statement read: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly nominated members of the National Working Committee, including Dr. Sadiq Umar Gombe, who will serve as the Deputy National Chairman, North; Senator Ugochukwu Uba, the Deputy National Chairman, South, and Bello Ado Hussain, the National Financial Secretary.

“Your appointments signify a call to duty, and we encourage you to enhance collaboration and utilise your extensive experience for the party’s development.

“The Forum of Chairmen, under the leadership of Femi Olaniyi, reaffirms our support for our party’s leadership, guided by our dedicated national chairman. His wisdom, capability and selfless leadership have led him to scout exceptional individuals for key positions within the party across the Nigerian political landscape.

“May God grant you the wisdom to achieve even more for our great party. We pray that the newly appointed executive members will align themselves with the vision of our national chairman.”

Senator Ubah, a scholar, public servant, and politician from Anambra State, South-East Zone, was a former Director-General and later Commissioner in Anambra State under the SDP administration of the late Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife in 1992. He served the nation as a member of the Centre for Democratic Studies (CDS), with the late Professor Omo Omoruyi as Director-General, under the IBB regime.

Dr. Abubakar, from Gombe State, North-East Zone, a statistician, served the SDP as pioneer National Secretary from 2010 to 2015. He was the party’s governorship candidate in 2011 in Gombe State. A pioneer Director-General of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Nigeria, he has also served as Chairman, Convention Planning Committee of the SDP in 2011.

Mr. Bello, from Kano State, North-West Zone, is a chartered accountant and a retired civil servant both in the Federal and Kano Civil Service Commissions. A former chairman of SDP in Kano State, former Chairman of the Forum of SDP State Chairmen, he is currently a Finance and Tax Consultant, and Public Relations Strategist.