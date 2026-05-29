2027: Kwankwaso announces Gwarzo NDC Kano guber candidate, ex-deputy gov Gawuna for Senate

Leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday announced the selected of Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as the 2027 gubernatorial candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State.

He further announced that the immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has been selected to vie for the Kano Central Senatorial District seat on the party platform.

The 2023 presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) disclosed this in a statement shared on Facebook.

He said, “I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has been selected as our Kano NDC Gubernatorial Candidate for the upcoming elections.

“Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat.”

Kwankwaso said this decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values he said remaindd central to the party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity.

He further stated, “As we proceed with today’s affirmation exercise, I pray for a seamless, peaceful, and successful process.

“May Almighty Allah grant us resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.”