2027: Jonathan, Hayatu-Deen meets in Abuja

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the run-up to the 2027 general election, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja.

Jonathan and Hayatu-Deen, according to a statement by the latter’s media office, during the meeting held discussion on the state of the nation and the outlook for Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, Hayatu-Deen saluted President Jonathan’s statesmanly role across the African continent, where the former President continues to be a prominent voice for the deepening of democracy and the strengthening of electoral integrity.

It added that Hayatu-Deen, a renowned banker, also formally informed the former President about his decision to contest 2027 election on the platform of the the ADC.

The foremost banker was a member of the National Council on Privatization, when Jonathan was the Vice President.

He subsequently served on the Presidential Advisory Committee during Jonathan’s tenure as Acting President and later as President.

Hayatu-Deen, after obtaining the ADC presidential form for the party’s primary, promised to address the security challenges in the country and boost the economy if elected President.

According to him, “Nigerians are tired of living in fear. They are tired of watching businesses struggle, jobs disappear, and the cost of basic necessities rise beyond what ordinary people can afford,” he said.

“This election cannot be about politics as usual. It must be about how to secure our communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.”