2027: Hayatu-Deen steps up moves for ADC presidential ticket

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Foremost banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen is intensifying efforts to clinch the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Hayatu-Deen, as part of ongoing engagements with stakeholders, ahead of the May 25, ADC presidential primary,

has inaugurated campaign coordinators, in the 36 states, to further deepen engagement and mobilisation at the grassroots.

The presidential hopeful, while speaking at the unveiling of the coordinators, in Abuja, said it was a critical milestone in building a credible, nationwide alternative for Nigerians.

According to him, “what we are building is not just a campaign, it is a national movement anchored on competence, integrity, and results.

“As we continue to engage stakeholders across the country and support the ADC registration drive, this inauguration marks a decisive step in taking our message to every state, every community, and every Nigerian.

“There is a clear mood across the country. Nigerians are looking for leadership that understands their struggles and is prepared to act. Our responsibility is to meet that expectation with seriousness, clarity, and a plan.”

Hayatu-Deen tasked the coordinators to remain focused on the issues that matter most to citizens, noting that “our message must be disciplined and consistent. Nigerians want safety, they want opportunity, and they want a government that works for them. Your role is to take that message to the grassroots and build trust, one community at a time.”

He also emphasised the importance of professionalism and unity within the campaign structure.

“This movement will be judged not only by what we say, but by how we organise and conduct ourselves. We must set a new standard for political engagement in Nigeria, one built on respect, ideas, and service.”

The National Coordinator, Comrade Usman Adamu Song, a former General Secretary of NUPENG, said the inauguration represents a shift from vision to structured national mobilisation.

“Today is not just about appointments, it is about responsibility. Each of you represents the face of this movement in your state. You are the bridge between our vision and the Nigerian people,” he stated.