2027: Hayatu-Deen picks ADC presidential form, vows to boost economy

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Foremost banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has obtained nomination form for the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) presidential primary, with a promise to end insecurity and boost the economy if elected President in the 2027 polls.

Hayatu-Deen, who was received at the ADC National Secretariat, in Abuja, by a

massive crowd of supporters, party members, youth groups is the first presidential aspirant to obtain the nomination form of the opposition party.

The presidential hopeful, shortly after been the form by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo, told journalists that the 2027 election must be centered on rebuilding the economic and security foundations of the country.

According to him, “Nigerians are tired of living in fear. They are tired of watching businesses struggle, jobs disappear, and the cost of basic necessities rise beyond what ordinary people can afford,” he said.

“This election cannot be about politics as usual. It must be about how to secure our communities, rebuild confidence in the economy, create jobs at scale, and make life more affordable for millions of Nigerians.”

Hayatu-Deen, who stated that said insecurity remains one of the biggest threats to the country’s future, warned that no country can prosper when its farmers cannot safely access their farms, and businesses operate under fear.

The presidential aspirant stated that apart from tackling insecurity, he would

pursue policies aimed at reducing the cost of doing business, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, expanding opportunities for young people, and driving broad-based economic growth.

“We cannot build prosperity in an atmosphere of fear and instability. Security is the foundation upon which every strong economy is built.

He added “I have spent decades helping businesses grow and supporting the creation of jobs. I understand what it takes to build institutions, unlock investment, and create opportunities at scale. Nigeria has the talent and potential to succeed, but we need disciplined leadership and serious execution. This is why I am putting my best foot forward.”